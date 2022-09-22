MURDER: Jersey Shore Hookah Lounge Shooter At Large, Prosecutor Says

The gunman accused of opening fire at a Jersey Shore hookah lounge killing one person and wounding two others last month is wanted on a warrant, authorities announced.

Eric Manzanares, 22, has been charged with murder in the Aug. 27 death of Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick Township, at Top Tier Hookah in Toms River, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Manzanares was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and more for hurting the two other victims:,Anthony Miller, 29, of Neptune Township, and Jamal Bland, 24, of Asbury Park, Billhimer said.

Officers responding to the Top Tier Hookah Lounge on Hooper Avenue for a shooting around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 27 found Tinsley suffering a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center: Miller with a gunshot wound to his stomach and Bland with a wound to his elbow. Both were treated and released.

Manzanares remains at large, and is considered a fugitive from justice. A warrant for his arrest has been issued and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

