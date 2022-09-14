MURDER: Elizabeth Man Bludgeoned Woman To Death, Prosecutor Says

An Elizabeth man has been arrested on accusations he bludgeoned a woman to death over the weekend, authorities announced.

Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez, 33, struck 30-year-old Carmen Lopez Barahona in the head, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl J. Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca said.

Barahona was found around 2 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 on the the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive, and Gomez had fled the scene, police said.

His car was found by the Perth Amboy Police Department and he was arrested and transferred into the custody of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office without incident. Gomez was being held in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

This fast-moving investigation was led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department, assisted by the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and the Perth Amboy Police Department.

