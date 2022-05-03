Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: ABC's Jonathan Karl Tests COVID Positive After Sitting Next To Kim Kardashian In DC: Report
DV Pilot Police & Fire

MURDER: Bergen County Mom Assaulted Infant Repeatedly Before He Died, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Service
River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Service Photo Credit: River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Service Facebook

A Bergen County mom was charged with murder in the death of a 3-month-old baby, authorities said.

Sun Min "Grace" Yoo Chan, an educational counselor from River Edge, was jailed on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and child endangerment Wednesday, May 3, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Police were called to Chan's home around 7:30 a.m. on March 29, on reports of a child not breathing, Musella said. The unresponsive child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead three days later, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found Chan assaulted her son on multiple occasions in the past and, on March 29, ultimately caused his death, Musella's office said.

Chan was arrested Tuesday, May 3 and remanded to the Bergen County jail, pending a court appearance, Musella said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.