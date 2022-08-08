Multiple Victims Flown To Hospital Following Serious Hunterdon County Crash: DEVELOPING

Multiple victims were being flown to a nearby hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 202 and Barley Sheaf Road in Raritan Township around 2:35 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Multiple vehicles were involved, and at least one person was trapped in the wreckage, the report says.

Two medical helicopters were called to land near the accident scene to take victims to the hospital for emergency treatment, according to the initial report.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.