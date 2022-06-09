Multiple Victims Dead, Officer Among 2 Hurt By Maryland Shooter

Multiple people were killed and two hospitalized possibly including a state trooper in a shooting in Smithsburg Thursday, June 9, according to developing reports.

A neighbor in a Facebook Live video reported seeing shots fired into a car around 3 p.m. at a business located at 12912 Bikle Road.

"They just shot up that f***ing car," said Harleigh Rae from behind the camera, adding a state trooper was struck.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said only that this was a "very active" situation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.