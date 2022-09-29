Multiple Tractor-Trailer Crash Dumps Fuel, Shuts Down Rt. 78 In Hunterdon County (DEVELOPING)

A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down Route 78 in Hunterdon County and dumped fuel on the highway, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 17.4 in Clinton around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The county HazMaz team was called to the scene for a fuel leak from a saddle tank, the initial report said.

Meanwhile, all lanes had closed from the eastbound ramp to Exit 16 - Rt. 31 North (Clinton Township), according to 511NJ.

One right lane had since reopened, though delays of 30 to 35 minutes were still being reported east of Exit 12 to Route 635/Perryville Rd. in Union Township to West of Exit 16 - Rt. 31 North (Clinton Township).

It was not clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

