Multiple Firearms Found In Home Of PA Man Who Threatened To Kill NJ Coworkers

A 60-year-old man who threatened to shoot and kill his eight coworkers in New Jersey because he didn't like the music they were playing had several firearms at his Pennsylvania home, authorities said Monday.

Two .22 caliber rifles, a .22 caliber revolver and a .38 caliber handgun were found during a search of Cosimino Bisanti Jr.’s home last Friday, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a release.

Bisanti, of Portland, PA, was accused last Wednesday of alarming his coworkers in Franklin Township by reading them a note he had written in the form of a newspaper article about fatally shooting eight employees and injured a ninth, authorities said.

Bisanti then continued coming to work “as if nothing had happened,” Pfeiffer said.

The threats were made because Bisanti was unsatisfied with the music being played, authorities said.

Bisanti was charged with terroristic threats and false public alarm, each punishable by up to five years in state prison.

Bisanti is being held in Northampton County, PA pending extradition to Warren County, Pfeiffer said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.