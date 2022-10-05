Multiple Fatalities Reported In Essex County Crash

Multiple people died in a Glen Ridge crash early Tuesday, May 10.

The car was heading east on Bloomfield Avenue when it crashed in a park and became wrapped around a tree in the woods around 5 a.m., NBC4 reports. The accident happened across from the Ridgewood Avenue Elementary School.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say anywhere between two and four people died.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Photo courtesy of NBC4.

