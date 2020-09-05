Multiple Families Displaced In Newark Fire

Multiple families were displaced in an early-morning fire in Newark Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a vacant, two-story residential building at 92 Wright St. around 4 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Because of high winds, the blaze spread to three more two-story buildings -- 90, 94 and 96 Wright St. -- bringing 80 firefighters to the scene, Ambrose said.

No injuries were reported, but multiple families were relocated. The fire was considered under control at 5:33 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

