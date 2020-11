A car crash involving four vehicles closed a portion of Route 80 in Morris County Monday afternoon, according to initial reports.

State Police were on scene of the eastbound side of the highway at mile marker 29.8 in Roxbury, as of 2:20 p.m.

EMS units were called for at least three injures, initial and unconfirmed reports said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

