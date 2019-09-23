Multi-Vehicle Fire Outside Hackensack Auto Repair Shop Doused

Flames incinerated two trucks and damaged other nearby vehicles Monday outside a Hackensack auto repair shop, sending plumes of black smoke skyward that could be seen from Route 80.

A firefighter was hospitalized with an injury that couldn't immediately be determined, responders said.

Firefighters responding to the two-alarm blaze sparked by downed wires at Rocky Auto Repair at Daniel and Kenneth streets just after 1:30 p.m. had it doused in well under 45 minutes.

The building sustained some damage, but firefighters kept it to a minimum.

Teaneck and Englewood firefighters were among the responders who assisted their city colleagues.

