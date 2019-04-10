Multi-Vehicle Collision At Troublesome Midland Park Intersection Sends Two To Hospital

Three vehicles collided Wednesday morning at a troublesome intersection in Midland Park, sending two occupants to the hospital, after one ran a stop sign, authorities said.

Midland Park police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash at Franklin and Erie avenues near the Ridgewood border.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Police Chief Michael Powderley said.

Two summonses were issued, he said.

Tow trucks removed two vehicles.

Borough officials have been wrestling with how to make the intersection safer, recently holding a public discussion on the subject.

There's a blinking light, as well as slow and stop signs, but that hasn't had a significant impact.

Options are limited, given that it's a residential area.

Officials are optimistic, however, that they'll find a solution that won't disturb the neighborhood's quality of life.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this article.

