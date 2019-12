Firefighters were in the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue in Union Sunday night where fire was ripping through a private home.

Fire broke out at the home around 6:30 p.m. and the blaze quickly went to multiple alarms.

There were initial, unconfirmed reports of an occupant of the home hospitalized with serious injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

