North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Multi-alarm Fire Breaks Out At Union Home Sunday, Woman Reportedly Hurt

Paul Milo
Firefighters in Union were battling a house fire Sunday night
Firefighters in Union were battling a house fire Sunday night Photo Credit: Google

Firefighters were in the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue in Union Sunday night where fire was ripping through a private home.

Fire broke out at the home around 6:30 p.m. and the blaze quickly went to multiple alarms.

A woman was rescued from a second-floor window of the home, according to a published report. She was hospitalized with burns at St. Barnabas Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately known.

Multiple departments provided mutual aid during the three-alarm fire, including Irvington, Roselle, Hillside and Maplewood.

The cause is still under investigation.

