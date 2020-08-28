Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Mount Olive Police Nab Flanders Man, 35, After Back-To-Back DWI Attempts

Valerie Musson
Entourage Salon at ITC Crossing in Flanders
Entourage Salon at ITC Crossing in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man was under the influence when he tried not once, but twice getting in his vehicle and driving away from the salon he told police he was only shopping at, authorities charged.

Police responded to Entourage Salon at ITC Crossing in Mount Olive on reports of an intoxicated person around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a release.

James A. Frey, Jr., 35, looked disheveled and under the influence when he left the salon and went to his car, police said.

Frey subsequently failed field sobriety tests and told police he was going to continue shopping at the salon, authorities said.

Frey was seen about 20 minutes later trying to get in his vehicle a second time, and subsequently failed sobriety tests again, police said.

Frey was arrested and charged with DWI and reckless driving. He was released to a sober driving pending a court hearing.

