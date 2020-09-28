Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Garden State Parkway Crash Near Jersey Shore

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: NJSP

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend in Monmouth County.

The Harley Davidson bike ran off the left side of the the express lanes on the southbound side of the highway around 1 a.m. Sunday, in Aberdeen, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The driver was ejected near milepost 119.7 and was taken to an area hospital with unknown but serious injuries, Peele said.

The crash was under investigation Monday.

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

