Motorcyclist Remains Critical After Route 46 Crash In Clifton

A Totowa motorcyclist remained in critical condition Monday after crashing on Route 46 in Clifton the day before, authorities said.

James Kopec, 37, lost control and was thrown from the 2015 Honda VT7 on the eastbound highway by Fette Ford just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione said in a joint announcement.

No other vehicles were involved, they said.

Valdes asked that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or call the Clifton PD’s Traffic Division at (973) 470-5908 .

