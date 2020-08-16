Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Younger Brother Of President Trump Dies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Route 3 Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 3 late Saturday, responders said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the highway's eastbound side near the New Jersey Turnpike's western spur in East Rutherford after he was struck by two vehicles while in the middle lane shortly after 11:30 p.m., they said.

His age and town weren't immediately available. It was believed he may have been living at the nearby Extended Stay America-Meadowlands.

All eastbound traffic was detoured for an investigation by borough police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.