Motorcyclist Killed In Route 3 Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 3 late Saturday, responders said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the highway's eastbound side near the New Jersey Turnpike's western spur in East Rutherford after he was struck by two vehicles while in the middle lane shortly after 11:30 p.m., they said.

His age and town weren't immediately available. It was believed he may have been living at the nearby Extended Stay America-Meadowlands.

All eastbound traffic was detoured for an investigation by borough police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

