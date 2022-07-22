Motorcyclist Killed In Central Jersey Crash Was Aspiring Mechanic

Nelisson De La Rosa was just more than a year out of high school and had a bright future ahead of him, those who knew him said.

He was an aspiring mechanic and, no matter the circumstance, had a positive attitude.

The 19-year-old Franklin Township resident died in a Somerset crash Wednesday, July 20, leaving his single dad to grieve the loss of yet another son.

More than $6,800 had been raised as of Thursday, July 21 on a GoFundMe to help bring his body to the Dominican Republic, where his mother lives.

De La Rosa collided with a Toyota Camry turning left on Easton Avenue near Oakland Avenue in Franklin Township just before 9 p.m. Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

He was rushed to RWJUH, where he was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m., McDonald said.

"He was full of life and the sweetest, most kind & outgoing kid that always put a smile on other peoples faces," the GoFundMe reads.

"He graduated from Franklin High School in 2021 and had a big and bright future ahead of him. He always aspired to own his own auto shop and was constantly working towards his goals, bettering himself and those he surrounded himself with in the process."

The factors that contributed to the crash are currently under investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team and the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Andre Tirado at 732-873-5533 extension 3230 or at andre.tirado@franklinnj.gov.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

