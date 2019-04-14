Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed After Collision With Car On Route 20 In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a sedan on southbound Route 20 in Paterson early Saturday evening, authorities said.

Miguel Soto, 30, of Paterson was pronounced dead a half hour after his 2008 Honda CBR made contact with a 2008 Acura MDX driven by a 70-year-old Wayne man and spun out near Park Avenue, authorities said Sunday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen the incident contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or contact the Paterson Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 321-1112 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.