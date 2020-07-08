Motorcyclist Injured In Route 17 Crash

A motorcyclist survived an overnight crash on Route 17 in Waldwick, authorities said.

The 52-year-old Middletown, NY victim lost control of the motorcycle on the northbound highway just north of Sheridan Avenue shortly before 2 a.m., Police Chief Mark Messner said.

“No other vehicles were involved and at that time and the conditions were clear and dry,” Messner said.

The rider “was alert and conscious the entire time but did suffer lacerations to his leg and knee and a fair amount of road rash,” the chief said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being evaluated by the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps and The Valley Hospital ALS.

Assisting in scene and traffic management were the Ho-Ho-Kus, Ridgewood, Saddle River and Paramus police departments, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

