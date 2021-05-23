Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: FAA: Small Plane Goes Off Runway, Hits Trees At Morris County Airport
Motorcyclist Injured In Drive-By Route 287 Shooting, 3 In Custody: State Police

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Three people were in custody after a shooting that injured a motorcyclist on Route 287 in Somerset County Sunday, authorities said.

The man called police from a parking lot on Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater, saying he was riding southbound on the highway when he was shot at around 6:40 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

Meanwhile,  the suspect vehicle was located and stopped by local police on Route 22 in North Plainfield, the sergeant said. 

The three male occupants of the vehicle were arrested by responding troopers, according to Goez. 

The incident remains under investigation.

