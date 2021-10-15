Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Motorcyclist Hospitalized With Foot Amputation Following Morris County Crash: DEVELOPING

Valerie Musson
Intersection of Harvard Street and N. Passaic Avenue in Chatham
Intersection of Harvard Street and N. Passaic Avenue in Chatham Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with a foot amputation following a serious crash in Morris County Friday morning, initial reports say.

The motorcyclist collided with a truck near the intersection of Harvard Street and N. Passaic Avenue in Chatham around 10:40 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The road was immediately shut down as emergency crews applied a tourniquet to the rider’s foot and requested the county accident team, the initial report says.

The patient was being taken via ambulance to Morristown Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.

Chatham Police were unable to confirm details citing the ongoing investigation,

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

