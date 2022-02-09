Contact Us
Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Route 80 Crash, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A motorcyclist was rushed to a nearby hospital following a crash on Route 80 in Warren County, state police confirmed.

The motorcyclist lost control and crashed in the eastbound lanes near milepost 12.4 in Hope Township just before 6:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com.

The rider was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Goez said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

