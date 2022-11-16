Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed In Route 94 Crash

A motorcyclist was ejected and killed in a weekend crash with a Honda on Route 94 in Warren County, police confirmed.

The crash occurred just before 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, Blairstown Police Chief Scott Johnsen told DailyVoice.com.

A four-door Honda sedan was stopped at Vail Road and Rt. 94 and did not see the motorcyclist before attempting to make a left turn, Johnsen said.

The Honda driver then saw the motorcyclist and tried to speed up to avoid him.

At that point, the motorcyclist swerved to attempt to avoid the Honda before the Honda “struck the motorcycle with the front area of the vehicle ejecting the operator of the motorcycle into the air,” Johnsen said.

Emergency crews found the motorcyclist about 50 feet from the crash scene and began medical treatment before care was transferred to Blairstown Ambulance Corps.

The victim was then flown by Atlantic Air One to Morristown Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity was not released.

The Blairstown Hose Company #1 and NJDOT Diversion Team also assisted at the scene.

