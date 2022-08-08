Motorcyclist Airlifted With Head Injury Following Route 287 Crash: DEVELOPING

A motorcyclist was being flown to a nearby hospital with a head injury following a serious crash on Route 287, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near the exit 44 ramp in Boonton shortly before 11:55 a.m. on Monday, August 8, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The motorcyclist collided with another vehicle and suffered a head injury, the initial report says.

A medical helicopter was called to land on the highway to take the victim to a hospital for emergency treatment, the report says.

All lanes remained open as of 12:05 p.m., according to 511NJ.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

