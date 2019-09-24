Contact Us
Motorcyclist, 49, Airlifted In Sussex County Crash, State Police Say

Cecilia Levine
A 49-year-old motorcyclist was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries in a Hampton Township crash, New Jersey State Police said.
A 49-year-old motorcyclist was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries in a Hampton Township crash, authorities said.

The Highland Lakes man was headed northbound on Hamptonhouse Road on his Harley Davidson when he was struck by a Honda sedan -- headed in the same direction -- just after 12 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

The motorcycle veered off the road to the right and overturned, ejecting the driver, Goez said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with unknown injuries while the Honda driver was not injured, the trooper said.

It was unclear if the Honda was traveling behind the Harley or if it was in the other lane, Goez said.

No one was charged as of Tuesday morning, according to Goez.

