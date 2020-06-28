Motorcyclist, 35, Killed In Overnight Parkway Crash In Hillside

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist from Newark was killed after he struck a guardrail on the Garden State Parkway in Hillside early Saturday morning.

Robert Marshall was heading southbound on his 2012 Kawasaki when he struck a guardrail on the lefthand side of the highway near exit 142A around 3:45 a.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Marshall was ejected and pronounced dead. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation, Marchan said.

