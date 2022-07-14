Contact Us
Motorcyclist, 27, Hospitalized After Striking Car In Morris County, Police Say

Lincoln Park Police
Lincoln Park Police Photo Credit: Lincoln Park Police Department via Facebook

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a car in Morris County, authorities said.

The male motorcyclist struck a car at the intersection of Boonton Turnpike and Susquehanna Avenue in Lincoln Park around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, Police Lt. John Clements told DailyVoice.com.

The motorcyclist — also from Lincoln Park — was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Clements said.

Meanwhile, the driver — a 68-year-old Lincoln Park man — was uninjured, police said.

No summonses have been issued.

