Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Fire Doused At Jewish School In Clifton
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist, 20, Seriously Hurt In Sussex County Crash: State Police (UPDATE)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NorthStar medical helicopter
NorthStar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a Sussex County crash, state police confirmed.

The crash occurred on Route 661 northbound near milepost 1.6 in Lafayette just before 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The victim was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound when he ran off the road and hit a utility pole, suffering serious injuries, Curry said.

Initial reports stated that the victim was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.