Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street

Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon.

The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release.

It was not immediately clear whether any other vehicles were involved, or if anyone was seriously injured.

A portion of Prospect Street between Lawrence Avenue and Thompson Avenue was closed for the investigation and cleanup, police said.

Motorists were asked to plan an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

