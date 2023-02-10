Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee.

Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Curtis, 58, a former PSE&G employee, shot Heller, 51, an active PSE&G employee, outside of his vehicle around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, McDonald said.

Curtis was later found dead in Bridgewater with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities noted that "the shooting was an isolated incident and Mr. Heller was the intended target."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.