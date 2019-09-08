Mother Of Two Toddlers Found Dead Arrested In Bloomfield: Report

A woman whose toddlers died from injuries sustained in the Bronx two years ago was arrested in Bloomfield, News 4 New York reported.

On July 9, 2017, Jade Spencer, now 33, and her boyfriend put the children to bed at the Bronx home, according to police. She checked on them a few hours later and called 911 when she noticed they had lost consciousness.

Olivia Gee, 2, and her three-year-old brother Micha were later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed the toddlers suffered organ failure and internal bleeding from blunt-force trauma injuries.

Spencer, who now lives in Bloomfield, was charged with two counts of manslaughter. Hey boyfriend, whose was not identified, was questioned by police and released.

