MOST WANTED: Reward Offered For Fugitive NJ Couple In Nationwide Sex-Trafficking Ring

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward – or $2,500 each -- for information leading to the arrests of a couple wanted out of New Jersey for sex-trafficking victims across state lines using “force, fraud, and/or coercion.”

Mallie Monte Evans, 34, and Elizabeth Sanchez, 25, have remained on the run since a federal judge in Trenton signed a warrant for Evans’s arrest last September, authorities said.

It's a reflection of the danger they post that Evans and Sanchez were being sought publicly. Sex traffickers have rarely ended up on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

Both are considered armed and dangerous, the bureau warned.

Evans was last seen in Los Angeles and Sanchez in Philadelphia, the bureau said. Both reportedly had been seen in Miami, Dallas, Atlantic, Las Vegas and Mount Laurel.

Evans is 5-foot-9, about 210 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He may wear a moustache and full beard.

He uses the aliases “Jay,” “J,” “Mont,” "Tax," “Tax Thousands,” “Mr. Thousands,” Daniel Colbert, Mallie Colbert and Mallie Monte Evans.

Sanchez – known as “Liz” or “Lizzy” – is 5-foot-2 and 130 to 150 pounds, with a medium build and brown hair and eyes.

She also has one of Evans’s nicknames, “Tax Thousands,” tattooed on her right collarbone.

If you see them, or know where to find them, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate. DO NOT attempt to approach them.

