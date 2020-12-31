'Most Deff A Real One': Charisse Ates Of East Orange, 38, Killed In Newark Shooting

Charisse Ates of East Orange was killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Newark, authorities said Thursday. She was 38 years old.

Ates was on the 100 block of South 8th Street when she was shot, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said

She was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 9:40 p.m.

Condolences poured in on Facebook.

Streets 101 ain't no Love! x Rest Well to all We Lost this yr😥 Gonna Remember this Day & that Smile 4 ever!! Love & Condolences to your Family!! Sad Life🙏🏾🙏🏾 Damn Ma Charisse Ates Posted by Young Do on Thursday, December 31, 2020

My cousin Charisse Ates just was here in Georgia around the holidays. When my mother told me she came down, I was... Posted by Rashan Howard on Thursday, December 31, 2020

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

