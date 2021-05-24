Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Morristown PD Saves Sussex Man Dangling Legs From 5-Story Building During Mental Health Crisis

Valerie Musson
45 Market Street Apartments in Morristown
45 Market Street Apartments in Morristown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Morristown Police successfully rescued a 20-year-old Sussex man who was dangling his legs from a 5-story building during a mental health emergency over the weekend.

Officers responded Saturday to the 45 Market Street apartments, where the man was sitting on a ledge on the roof and dangling his legs over the side of the building in a “precarious” position, Morristown Capt. Stuart Greer said in a release.

Several officers started to work their way through the apartment building while Officer Bruce LaFera talked to the man and convinced him to step back from the ledge.

The man was then airlifted via Atlantic Ambulance to Morristown Medical Center for a mental health screening, Greer said.

Those experiencing any sort of behavioral crisis or emergency are urged to call the 24-hour hotline available through Saint Clare’s Health at 973-625-6160.

