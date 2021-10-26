Morristown Gunman Nabbed After Police Standoff That Locked Down Nearby Hospital: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old gunman was arrested after hitting a woman in front of a young child, prompting a precautionary lockdown of Morristown Medical Center Monday night, authorities announced.

Chancelle Ibin Young was seen brandishing a firearm and torching a vehicle on Franklin Street late Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said alongside county officials.

The initial Morristown patrolmen were joined at the scene by officers from the prosecutors office, sheriff's office and other local departments, prompting a stand-off lasting several hours.

"Despite the suspects escalating threatening conduct, the officers, after several tense hours succeeded in safely taking Young into custody," Carroll said.

A firearm was recovered, he said.

Young was charged with Aggravated Arson, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose (firearm); Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (firearm), Terroristic Threats, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all crimes of the second degree. He was also charged with Aggravated Assault on a Domestic Violence Victim, Pointing a Firearm at Law Enforcement, and Criminal Mischief, all crimes of the third degree.

In accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act, Young will be remanded to the Morris County Jail pending future court proceedings.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 or the Morristown Bureau of Police at 973-538-2200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.