Morris Police Bust Massive Underage Drinking Party, Homeowner Charged

A Morris Township homeowner was charged after police found nearly 70 minors drinking alcohol at his house over the weekend, authorities said.

Cesar Quispe told police he was unaware of the Friday night party at his Pembroke Place home, where Police Chief Mark DiCarlo said officers responding to a medical alert call found 69 juveniles drinking alcohol.

All of the teens at the party were under 21, police said. Two were 18 and the rest juveniles, they said.

The partygoers -- some of whom fled the scene -- were from Morristown High School, Bernardsville High School, Morristown Beard School, Seton Hall Preparatory School and Shepard Preparatory School, DiCarlo said.

Although no injuries were reported, DiCarlo said, "this is not always the case.

"Besides the health risk involving underage drinking and associated offenses, there are usually other social implications, which could include educational institution punishment, potential criminal record, and loss of college opportunity," the chief said.

Quispe was charged with making his property available for underage consumption of alcohol, a disorderly person’s offense, and given a court date to answer the charge.

