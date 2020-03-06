Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Morris Plains Police Officer Charged With Theft

Cecilia Levine
Morris Plains Police officer Adam Klymko
Morris Plains Police officer Adam Klymko Photo Credit: Morris Plains Police Department Facebook page

A 30-year-old Morris Plains police officer has been charged with theft, authorities said.

Adam J. Klymko was charged with one count of unlawful taking or disposition, and "is not related to his performance of duties as a police officer,"  Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

No further details were released and the prosecutor's officer did not comment further.

Inquiries concerning this press release should be directed to Public Information Officer Meghan Knab at mknab@co.morris.nj.us or by phone at 973-829-8159.

