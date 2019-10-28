Morris Plains Man Had Loaded Gun In His Carry-On At Newark Airport: TSA

A Morris Plains man headed to Florida was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday when a loaded gun was found in his carry-on luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

The 22-caliber handgun was detected by X-ray at a security checkpoint in Terminal C. It was loaded with four bullets, the TSA said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was arrested by Port Authority police.

It was the 11th gun found at a Newark Airport security checkpoint so far this year. Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, the TSA noted, although firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.