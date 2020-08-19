Morris Park Police Rescue Hiker, 72, Who Fell, Hit Head On Rock

A 72-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a head injury after he fell and hit a rock at Pyramid Mountain County Park Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A family member told police that the man stumbled into a tree before tripping to the ground and hitting his head on a rock just after 4:45 p.m., Morris County Parks Lt. Christopher List told Daily Voice.

The hiker was conscious and breathing after the incident arrived, and escorted to the park's visitors center where he was treated by EMTs from the Morris County Office of Emergency Management.

The man, who remained conscious and alert after the fall, was transported via Morris County OEM Ambulance squad to Morristown Medical Center.

