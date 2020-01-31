Morris Man, 18, Charged In North Arlington Child Sex Case

An 18-year-old Parsippany man is accused of sexually assaulting an underage North Arlington girl.

Mark W. England Ippolito was charged with sexual assault upon a teen victim more than four years younger than him and endangering sexual conduct with a minor, records show.

Ippolito, who was graduated from Parsippany High School last year, remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest hours earlier.

New Jersey's statutory rape law prohibits anyone 15 years old or younger from legally consenting to sexual activity.

There's a "close in age" exemption for those 13 to 15 to have sex with a partner who isn't more than four years older.

That's raised to 18 if the older partner is a parent, guardian, sibling, a relative closer than a 4th cousin or someone in a position of authority -- a teacher or boss, for example.

