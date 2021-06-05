Morris County Woman, 24, Among Three Dead In PA Crash

A 24-year-old Morris County woman was among three dead in a Pennsylvania crash Friday night.

Two cars each carrying two people crashed at 1542 Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township (Bucks County) around 11:40 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

Initial reports say the vehicles caught fire after crashing head-on.

The driver of a Chevrolet Equinox, a 26-year-old man from Ossining, NY, was airlifted with serious injuries. His passenger, an unidentified 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, NJ, died.

The two occupants of the Lexus ES 330 both died, and they were identified as 25- and 26-year-old men from Ottisville and Quakertown, PA.

PSP Troop M Dublin Barracks was investigating with assistance from Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit and Troop M Forensic Service Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.