Morris County Traffic Stop Turns Up 110 Heroin Bags, Driver Charged With DWI

Authorities found 110 bags of heroin on the passenger of a car driven by a drunken Jersey Shore driver, authorities said.

Dante Desadrio, 21, of Manalapan, had been drinking when New Jersey State troopers from the Netcong division stopped him after a traffic violation on Route 80 in Mount Olive Thursday, around 12:10 a.m., NJSP said in a statement.

His passenger, Joseph Serpe, 37, of Staten Island, NY, was found in possession of 110 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia, NJSP said.

Serpe was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, criminal under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Desadario was charged with DWI.

Desadario and Serpe were released pending an appearance in court.

