Morris County Teens Sent Intimate Photo, Made Harassing Statements To Victim: Police

Valerie Musson
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County)
Washington Township Police Department (Morris County) Photo Credit: Washington Township Police via Facebook

A pair of Morris County teens who allegedly shared an intimate photo of another juvenile and made harassing statements are facing charges, authorities announced.

The Long Valley teens shared an "intimate picture” of another juvenile alongside harassing statements on Monday, May 9, Washington Township Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.

The teens were issued a juvenile complaint for cyber harassment and are scheduled to appear in Morris County Family Court.

