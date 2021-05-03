Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Morris County Rollover Crash Shuts Down Route 80, Injures Both Drivers, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Both drivers were injured — one of them seriously — after a Sunday evening rollover crash on Route 80 in Morris County, state police said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes near milepost 28.4 in Roxbury Township, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

A Kia hit the left guardrail, traveled back across the lanes and crashed into a Toyota before hitting the right guardrail and overturning around 5:15 p.m., Curry said.

The Kia driver was seriously injured, and the Toyota driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, authorities said.

The right and center lanes were shut down for about three hours, which caused heavy traffic delays, Curry said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

