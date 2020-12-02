Morris County Postal Worker Admits Stealing $75,000 From Mail

A now-former Morris County postal worker admitted that she stole $75,000 worth of checks from the mail.

Nicole Georges, 30, said she stole the checks from the U.S. Postal Service station in Chester, where she worked.

She and two accomplices then deposited the money into various bank accounts and withdrew the money – often that same day or a day later – before the checks were reported stolen, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

George’s guilty plea to mail theft and conspiracy followed previous pleas in U.S. District Court in Newark by her two accomplices, Raheem Haynes-Moore, 25, of Plainfield and Daquan Pruitt, 31 of Newark, to conspiracy.

Sentencing for Georges is scheduled for June 18, following scheduled April 23 sentencings for Pruitt and Haynes-Moore.

Carpenito credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Newark Division, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and Chester police for the investigation leading to the guilty pleas, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sophie E. Reiter of his Criminal Division in Newark.

