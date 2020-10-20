Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Morris County Police Warn Residents Of 'Evolving' Trend Among Home Burglars

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Pleasantville Road in Harding Township
Pleasantville Road in Harding Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Several Morris County police departments are warning residents of a dangerous and “evolving trend” used by thieves to break into homes.

In a Harding Township weekend burglary, someone entered an unlocked vehicle on Pleasantville Road and used the garage door opener to access the high-end convertible in the garage, police said.

From there, the individual was able to access the home, stealing two purses, a wallet and two vehicles in total, police said.

“What is the obsession with leaving vehicles unlocked?” township police asked on Facebook. "What is the compulsion with leaving keys inside vehicles?"

“We are allowing ourselves to be victims! Now, they are entering our homes while we sleep! What will it take for everyone to locks doors and remove keys?”

Police in Florham Park shared similar sentiments, reminding residents to keep vehicles locked and remove key fobs.

“There is an evolving trend in the criminality of these subjects,” Chief Joseph Orlando said. “Anytime an actor enters the home of a resident the threat of further, more violent criminality becomes a possibility.” 

Anyone with information or surveillance footage involving similar incidents should contact their local police department.

"What will it take for everyone to locks doors and remove keys?" Harding Police said. "Remove keys! Remove garage door openers! Lock your doors! Remove valuables from sight!"

