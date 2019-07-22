Morris County Police Lt. Shares Chilling Story Of Domestic Abuse; Partners With New App

An app that addresses issues raised by the #MeToo movement has is bringing a Morris County police lieutenant as its new law enforcement advisor.

Morris Township Lt. Heather Glogolich, who told her story of surviving domestic abuse on a 2015 blog, is the newest face of the VictimsVoice app.

"It’s appalling to see the way that everything works and how unsafe it is to be a victim, especially when they try to come forward,” she said. "But after my own personal experience with domestic violence, I knew that I had a purpose to pay it forward to the community and to make it better."

A 15-year veteran of local law enforcement, Glogolich investigates domestic violence incidents as one of her many responsibilities in her rank. She helps train officers and community volunteers to be able to assist victims and help them receive proper care.

"Doing this allows me to connect more with the victims which I find to be extremely humbling,” she said. “At the end of the day, I hope that my officers and I are able to show genuity when helping victims."

Glogolich detailed her own story of survival on her blog in 2015, recalling an incident in 2008 involving her now-ex-husband, according to the Daily Record.

"He grabbed me by my shirt and threw me on the couch," the blog says. "He took his legs and kneeled into my throat to the point where I began to lose consciousness.

"Then he hit me. Closed fist across the face and said if I woke either of our kids, he was going to kill me. And I believed him. I had never seen that look before. It was rage. It was blank rage. For the next four hours I was nothing to him but a whipping post."

Sheri Kurdakul, VictimsVoice founder and CEO, was introduced to Glogolich as a local panelist event in Morris County.

What inspired her most about the lieutenant was her truthfulness as an officer and a survivor, the CEO said.

"Other than my personal experience," Kurdakul said, "I have no knowledge of police interaction with victims, and she understands the importance of what we are doing and is assisting us in ensuring we get all aspects right."

Within the app, victims own the information in the evidence report form they fill out. After completing the form, the victim then has control over if, when, or to whom the evidence report is shared with.

The VictimsVoice app also eliminates a financial trail or barrier to access for the victim, since according to the Allstate Foundation Purple Purse, almost 99% of domestic violence victims experience financial abuse, in which they have no control over their finances.

After talking with Kurdakul and being shown the app, Glogolich knew she wanted to promote this to people to have as a resource for help.

"I believe this will be a healing process for me," Glogolich said, "and will allow me to take something from my past that was bad and turn it into something good."

The VictimsVoice app is live and currently available in the Google Play Store and as a progressive web app. For more information, visit the official website at www.VictimsVoice.app.

