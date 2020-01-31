Contact Us
Morris County Pedestrian Killed On Route 23 In Wayne

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Morris County man was struck and killed on Route 23 in Wayne Friday night, authorities said.

Gavino Salazar, 27, of Pequannock was struck by the 2018 Honda Tucson near the Royal Car Wash on the northbound highway around 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson about 45 minutes later, responders said.

No charges were immediately filed nor summonses issued to the driver, a 30-year-old Congers, NY woman, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff said in a joint release.

An investigation by Valdes's fatal accident investigation unit and Wayne police was continuing.

